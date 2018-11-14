FATDOG 2018

Posted on by Tim Porter
FATDOG 2018
FATDOG 2018 logo

FATDOG means Friday After Thanksgiving Day of Gaming

A full day of open gaming with lots of variety in board games and tabletop gaming: euro games, family games, long strategy games, goofy games, dexterity games, party games and lots more. Beginners are welcome, we can teach you fun and challenging games, just bring yourself and the willingness to have some fun.

Open Gaming in Simi Valley, come one or come all. We have space, table and chairs… room for games big and small. Come for a few hours or stay the whole day. We are starting early and going ’til late.

Note: We will have some refreshments available for purchase. There are many eating establishments a short drive away. Please keep the venue clean and tidy.
We will need help with setting up and tidying up at the end of the day.

Please RSVP here on Meetup so we know how many to expect.

